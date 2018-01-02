After Trump Tweets 'No More', US Blocks $255 Million Military Aid To Pak: 10 Facts

After US President Donald Trump tweet, the US has blocked $255 million military aid to Pak (file)

New Delhi: The US has blocked 255 million dollars in military aid to Pakistan soon after US President Donald Trump tweeted "no more," declaring that America had "foolishly" given aid to Pakistan over 15 years and got in return "lies and deceit." Mr Trump blasted Pakistan for giving "safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan". India has said its stand on Pakistan's role in terror is vindicated. Islamabad has hit back saying the US should "stop blaming Pakistan for its failures in Afghanistan."