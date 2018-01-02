Pak Counters Trump's Roast With Stinker Over Afghanistan, Summons Envoy President Trump did not specify the aid that his administration would stop but the assertion comes in the backdrop of reports that his administration was considering withholding $255 million in already delayed aid to Pakistan.

"No more," he tweeted. The US had given Pakistan 33 billion dollars in aid in the last 15 years and yet, he said, Pakistan had "given us nothing but lies and deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools".



President Trump did not specify the aid that his administration would stop but the assertion comes in the backdrop of reports that his administration was considering withholding $255 million in already delayed aid to Pakistan.



that his government was preparing a response that "will let the world know the truth". Later, according to Pakistan's Dawn newspaper, Pakistan's Foreign Office summoned the US Ambassador but there was no word from the foreign office on the agenda of this sudden meeting.



On Twitter, Pakistan's Defence and Information ministers hit back at Donald Trump.



Pakistan's Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir-Khan said the US had received for "free" "land and air communication, military bases and intelligence cooperation that decimated Al-Qaeda "for 16 years "but they have given us nothing but invective and mistrust".



"They overlook cross-border safe havens of terrorists who murder Pakistanis," he added.



Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, chipped in. Firing back at the Trump administration, she said there had been no ambiguity about Pakistan's "unmatched sacrifices" and the United States should not shift the blame

for its failure in Afghanistan on Pakistan.



Later, media reports cited Pakistan Foreign Minister's interview to Geo television in an Urdu-language interview that made the same point. He asked the United States to hold "its own people accountable for its failures in Afghanistan", claiming that all funds from the US had been "properly audited" and that "services (were) rendered."



US-Pakistani ties have chilled steadily under Mr Trump, who in August declared that "Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence, and terror".



Former Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Vivek Katju told NDTV that it was likely that a cut in aid, even if it were to happen, would not be enough to get Pakistan to deliver on terror. "If Trump wants to bring Pakistan to heel, he will have to apply far greater pressure," he added.



