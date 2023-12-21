After Court Orders Unsealing Of Epstein Documents, Prince Andrew Accuser Posts 'Naughty List' Jibe

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell. (AFP File Photo)

Virginia Giuffre, the sex trafficking victim in Jeffrey Epstein case who accused Prince Andrew of rape, celebrated after it was revealed that more than 170 people linked to Epstein are due to be publicly named early next year. In a post on X, she called the reveal an early Christmas gift. In February last year, Ms Giuffre had settled a $12 million lawsuit over allegations Epstein sex-trafficked her to Prince Andrew, a report in New York Post said.

In the post on X, Ms Giuffre said, "There's going to be a lot of nervous people over Christmas and New Years... who's on the naughty list?"

Finally we are hearing members of the US government senators about the need for transparency and a call to arms for accountability!! There's going to be a lot of nervous ppl over Christmas and New Years, 170 to be exact, who's on the naughty list? This would t be possible without… https://t.co/xVfFfQ0UMH — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) December 20, 2023

She also thanked Judge Loretta Preska who is responsible for the ruling ordering the unsealing of the documents, praising her commitment to truth and justice.

"Merry early Christmas," the 40-year-old said in another tweet.

Judge Preska ordered the unsealing of documents after the settlement of her 2015 defamation suit against convicted paedophile Ghislaine Maxwell.

Under the ruling, dozens of individuals - who have previously been referred to as "Jane Does" or "John Does" in various court filings linked to the suit - are expected to be identified publicly when the materials tied to them are "unsealed in full".

The judge also pointed out that most of the names are already public in the form of media interviews and as a result of Maxwell's trial.

The Daily Beast said Prince Andrew is likely to face renewed scrutiny is named in the documents. There is also speculation that French modelling boss Jean-Luc Brunel, an Epstein associate who faced multiple sex charges before he died by suicide in 2022 in a Paris prison.