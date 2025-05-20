Advertisement

After 3 Years Of Negotiations, WHO Pandemic Agreement Gets Adopted

After three years of negotiations, the legally binding pact was adopted by the World Health Assembly in Geneva.

WHO member countries welcomed its passing with applause.
Geneva:

Members of the World Health Organization adopted a landmark agreement on Tuesday on how to prepare for future pandemics following the COVID-19 outbreak, which killed millions of people between the years of 2020 and 2022.

After three years of negotiations, the legally binding pact was adopted by the World Health Assembly in Geneva. WHO member countries welcomed its passing with applause.

