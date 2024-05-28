After 12 Days Of Marriage, Indonesian Man Discovers His Wife Is Actually A Man

AK said Adinda always wore traditional Muslim attire that covered her entire face when they met

An Indonesian man recently got the shock of his life after discovering that his wife of 12 days was a man disguised as a woman. According to South China Morning Post, the 26-year-old husband learned that his wife Adinda Kanza was a woman twelve days after their wedding.

The husband, who uses the alias AK, allegedly met his bride-to-be on a social media platform in 2023 and decided to meet in person after hitting it off. AK said Adinda always wore traditional Muslim attire that covered her entire face when they met. However, he was initially unbothered by the niqab and viewed it as a sign of her devotion to Islam.

The two eventually fell in love and decided to get married. Adinda told AK that she had no family to attend the wedding, so the couple opted for a modest ceremony at AK's home on April 12.

However, even after the wedding, Adinda constantly hid her face from her new husband and refused to socialize with his family and friends in his village. Further, she refused to consummate the marriage and found excuses to avoid intimacy, citing reasons ranging from her menstrual cycle to feeling unwell.

After twelve days of suspicious behaviour, AK decided to investigate his wife. He found out that Adinda's parents were still alive, and they were entirely unaware of their child's relationship with him. Shockingly, he also discovered that Adinda was actually a man, identified as ESH, who has been cross-dressing since 2020.

During a police investigation, ESH revealed that he married AK to steal his family's assets. Cops who arrested him described his high-pitched voice as "like a woman's" and said he truly played the part well.

''If you look at their wedding photos, Adinda looks exactly like a real woman. He also has a gentle voice and tone, so there was no suspicion at all about him being a woman,'' police said.

Under local laws, he faces fraud charges and could face up to four years in prison.

The revelation has shocked the internet with many refusing to believe the bizarre incident. One person wrote, ''Poor AK, he has faced the distressing ordeal of being deceived in a relationship with a cross-dresser for more than a year and ended up losing both marriage and money.''