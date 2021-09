Taliban Takeover: Iran condemned Taliban's "complete capture" of the holdout Panjshir Valley.

Iran on Monday "strongly" condemned the Taliban's military offensive against holdout fighters in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, as the Islamist group claimed it had taken control of the area.

"The news coming from Panjshir is truly worrying. The assault is strongly condemned," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters.

