Taliban Publicly Executes 3 For Murder: Afghan Supreme Court

Afghanistan's Supreme Court said three convicted murderers were executed by order of Taliban authorities on Friday, bringing to nine the number of men publicly put to death since their return to power, according to an AFP tally.

Two men were shot around six to seven times by a male relative of the victims in front of spectators in Qala I Naw, the centre of Badghis province, witnesses told an AFP journalist in the city.

A third man was executed in Zaranj in Nimroz province, the Supreme Court said in a statement posted on social media platform X.

The men had been "sentenced to retaliatory punishment" for shooting other men, after their cases were "examined very precisely and repeatedly", the statement said.

"The families of the victims were offered amnesty and peace but they refused," it said.

Afghans had been invited to "attend the event" in official notices shared widely on Thursday.

