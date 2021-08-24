Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: Taliban Warn Of 'Consequences' If US Extends Evacuation

There would be "consequences" if the US and its allies extend their presence, Taliban said yesterday

The Taliban have warned there would be "consequences" if the US and its allies extend their presence in Afghanistan beyond the August 31 deadline, as chaos continued to overwhelm Kabul airport.

The Taliban takeover of the country last weekend shocked Western nations, coming just two weeks before the deadline for all troops to fully withdraw from the country.

Taliban's statement came a day after US President Joe Biden said he still hopes to complete the "heartbreaking" evacuation from Afghanistan by the end of the month. Meanwhile, Britain said Monday it would urge the US to extend the August 31 deadline for evacuations from Afghanistan.

However, the Taliban, who have so far sought to strike a more moderate tone, showed no willingness to compromise on the US pullout.

