Afghanistan Receiving $80 Million Every 2 Weeks As Economy Shrinks: Report

In a newly released report, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) has highlighted that millions of dollars have been transported to Afghanistan in different shipments over the previous three months.

SIGAR stated that each cargo was worth an average of USD 80 million and was delivered to Kabul within 10 to 14 days, with the proceeds kept in private banks in the UN's accounts, reported TOLOnews.

"The State Department told SIGAR last quarter that UN cash shipments--averaging $80 million each--arrive in Kabul every 10-14 days. According to UNAMA, all cash is placed in designated UN accounts in private banks; no cash is deposited in central banks or provided to the Taliban," SIGAR stated in its report.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) indicated in its most recent report that around 69 per cent of Afghans lack access to enough resources for their basic necessities.

According to the research, Afghanistan's economy has contracted by 27 per cent since 2020, and 7 out of 10 Afghans are unable to meet their basic necessities for food, healthcare, and work.

However, the Taliban said the aid money that is delivered to Kabul through the UN is spent on education, health, and development projects, and the Taliban just evaluates the progress of the aid organisations' activities, according to TOLOnews.

"The aid given by the countries is implemented through international institutions in Kabul; this money is available to them, and the Islamic Emirate does not benefit from this money," Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Taliban, was quoted as saying by TOLOnews.

However, some economic analysts believe that the international community's support for the Afghan people is beneficial for Afghanistan, as these monetary packages would lend themselves to fiscal stability and economic growth of the impoverished country.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to the helm of affairs in August 2021.

The Ukraine crisis has had a massive impact on the rise in food costs, effectively putting essential items out of the reach of the common man.

Although the sectarian conflict in the country has ebbed, serious human rights violations continue unabated, especially against women and minorities.

Women and girls in Afghanistan are facing the brunt of the prevailing humanitarian crisis, as they are being deprived of fundamental right of non-discrimination, education, work, public participation and health, reported Khaama Press.

