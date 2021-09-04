Afghanistan Crisis Updates: Taliban Indicated They'd Be Reasonable In Addressing Our Concerns, Says India

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in a stunning sweep to power last month (File)

India and the US are closely watching Pakistan's actions in Afghanistan, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

In the limited engagement that India has had with the Taliban, the new Afghan rulers have indicated that they would be reasonable in addressing New Delhi's concerns, the foreign secretary added.

"Obviously, like us, they're also watching carefully and we have to watch Pakistan's actions with a fine-tooth comb," he told a group of Indian reporters at the end of his three-day official visit to Washington DC, adding that the US will have a wait-and-watch policy with regard to how the situation evolves in Afghanistan.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in a stunning sweep to power and the fall of Kabul on August 15.

