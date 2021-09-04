Afghanistan Crisis Updates: Taliban Indicated They'd Be Reasonable In Addressing Our Concerns, Says India

In the limited engagement that India has had with the Taliban, the new Afghan rulers have indicated that they would be reasonable in addressing New Delhi's concerns, the foreign secretary said.

Afghanistan Crisis Updates: Taliban Indicated They'd Be Reasonable In Addressing Our Concerns, Says India

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in a stunning sweep to power last month (File)

New Delhi:

India and the US are closely watching Pakistan's actions in Afghanistan, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

In the limited engagement that India has had with the Taliban, the new Afghan rulers have indicated that they would be reasonable in addressing New Delhi's concerns, the foreign secretary added.

"Obviously, like us, they're also watching carefully and we have to watch Pakistan's actions with a fine-tooth comb," he told a group of Indian reporters at the end of his three-day official visit to Washington DC, adding that the US will have a wait-and-watch policy with regard to how the situation evolves in Afghanistan.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in a stunning sweep to power and the fall of Kabul on August 15.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Afghan crisis:

Sep 04, 2021 06:17 (IST)
US State Secretary Antony Blinken To Visit Qatar, Germany Next Week For Afghan Crisis Talks
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday he will travel next week to Qatar and Germany for talks on the Afghanistan crisis.