Afghanistan Crisis Updates: Taliban Close To Forming New Government In Afghanistan, Report Says

The Taliban may announce their cabinet Friday, sources said, with a sceptical world watching for clues on whether the new regime will keep its promises to Afghanistan -- particularly for women -- while facing enormous economic hurdles, reported news agency AFP.

The announcement, which two Taliban sources told AFP could come after Friday afternoon prayers, would take place amid deep mistrust of the Islamists as they shift gears from insurgent group to governing power, days after the United States fully withdrew its troops and ended their 20-year war.

The West has adopted a wait-and-see approach to engagement with the Taliban going forward, but there were some signs of unfreezing as Western Union announced it was restarting money transfers, and Qatar said it was working to reopen the airport in Kabul -- a lifeline for aid.

Sep 03, 2021 06:14 (IST) UN Resumes Humanitarian Flights To Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover

The United Nations has resumed humanitarian flights to northern and southern Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, a spokesman said Thursday.