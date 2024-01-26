Adult Film Star Jesse Jane Dies Of Alleged Drug Overdose

Jesse Jane was born on July 16, 1980.

Jesse Jane, an adult film star, has died at the age of 43. According to New York Times (NYT), the cause was believed to be drug overdose. She was once a beauty pageant contestant who went on to star in the highest-budget in the pornographic film history. Ms Janes was found dead at a home in Oklahoma on Wednesday, the outlet further said quoting the police. They added that the actor was staying at the house with her boyfriend, Brett Hasenmueller, who was also found dead.

Lieutenant Francisco Franco of the Moore Police Department in Moore, Oklahoma, told NYT that cops responded to a welfare check at the house on Wednesday morning where Ms Jane's body was found.

Lieutenant Franco added that both the deaths remained under investigation.

Ms Jane was from Texas an modelled for retailers like David's Bridal and 5-7-9 before landing a commercial with Hooters and signing a contract with Digital Playground studio, as per NYT.

She made her adult film debut in 2003, and also made uncredited appearance in 'Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding'.

Ms Jane was born on July 16, 1980, as Cynthia Ann Howell in Fort Worth, Texas, NYT said. The actor gave an interview to Oklahoma Gazette in 2006 in which she revealed that her family settled in the Oklahoma City area and her parents worked at Tinker Air Force Base.

She graduated with honours from Moore High School in 1998.

In her career, Ms Jane also hosted two shows for the Playboy Channel, 'Naughty Amateurs Home Videos' and 'Night Calls', earning awards and acclaim from various industry publications.

Her 'Pirates' series of movies were the most expensive, with Digital Playground spending $1 million on the first film in 2005 and $8 million on the sequel in 2007.

She also made the jump to mainstream Hollywood, appearing in 2004 reboot of 'Starsky and Hutch' and the HBO series 'Entourage'. Ms Jane retired from the porn industry in 2007.