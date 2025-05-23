Adidas Warns Of Consumer Data Breach

German sportswear maker Adidas said on Friday an unauthorised external party had obtained certain consumer data through a third-party customer service provider albeit not passwords or credit card data.

"We immediately took steps to contain the incident and launched a comprehensive investigation, collaborating with leading information security experts," the company said in a statement.

Adidas said the breached data mainly consisted of contact information relating to consumers who had contacted its customer service help desk in the past.

"Adidas is in the process of informing potentially affected consumers," it said.

