Actors Mindy Kaling, Kerry Washington To Host Democratic National Convention

As the Democratic National Convention is set to kick off in Chicago tonight, several prominent figures, including comedian-actress Mindy Kaling, actor Kerry Washington, Ana Navarro, and Tony Goldwyn, have been confirmed as hosts for the convention, The Hill reported, citing officials.

According to organizers who spoke with The Hill on Sunday, each celebrity will host one night of the four-day convention in Chicago and help guide viewers through the programs both in the event hall and on television.

Goldwyn is scheduled to host on Monday night, followed by Navarro on Tuesday, Kaling on Wednesday, and Washington on Thursday.

The entertainment hosts' selections were initially reported by CNN. According to the organisers, each figure was chosen because of their prior endorsement of Democratic Party candidates.

Goldwyn, who was also featured in the ABC drama "Scandal" as the president, is also a Democratic activist and backed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential bid.

Whereas, Kaling, known for her hit roles in the TV show "The Office" and Disney's "Inside Out," has been featured alongside Vice President Harris for various appearances, including in 2020 when then-Sen. Harris hosted a virtual Hollywood campaign event for Biden's 2020 presidential run. In 2019, Kaling appeared on Harris's YouTube channel where the two cooked masala dosa and discussed their Indian heritage, according to The Hill.

Navarro, a Republican strategist and co-host of ABC's "The View," has increasingly supported the Democratic Party in recent years, especially since former President Trump's entrance into politics, The Hill reported citing US-based online news site, Deadline.

Meanwhile, Kerry Washington, the former "Scandal star," is the founder of the political activism organisation, 'Influence Change', which is focused on celebrities promoting civil activism, and opened the third night of the DNC in 2020. Earlier this year, she teamed up with former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as co-chairs for an advisory council for Power the Polls in an effort to recruit poll workers ahead of November.

President Biden will make opening remarks on Monday night, and Senator Harris will give her acceptance speech for the presidential nomination on Thursday to wrap out the convention.

Nearly 50,000 visitors are expected to attend the convention, including approximately 4,000 delegates. The theme of the convention is "For the People, For Our Future." While the official schedule has not yet been released, Democratic National Convention officials have confirmed that President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will speak on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)