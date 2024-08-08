Actor Shanto Khan, His Father Lynched During Unrest In Bangladesh

Shanto Khan debuted with 'Prem Chor' in 2019

Members of the Kolkata film industry on Wednesday expressed shock over the killing of Bangladeshi actor Shanto Khan along with his father, producer Selim Khan, during the unrest in the neighbouring country.

The Kolkata-based actors, several of whom have worked with Shanto Khan in Bangladeshi film projects, however, did not want to comment on the reasons for the killing, saying those were internal matters of another country.

"I was stunned after hearing the news that he and his father were killed. We don't know the circumstances leading to their deaths. It saddens my heart to learn they were killed. Artists like us who thrive on art and creativity always yearn for peace, amity and brotherhood," said popular actor Rajatabha Dutta.

Dutta, who had worked with Shanto in the 2022 Bangladeshi film 'Bikkhov' (Resentment), told PTI that the young actor was cooperative and respectful on the sets.

"During our shoot in Chandpur (in Bangladesh) for the movie, he personally took care of my needs. He was attentive to my needs even at the hotel. I do not know how or why he had to die at such a young age when his career was looking up," he said.

The critically acclaimed actor said he does not wish to comment on the situation in Bangladesh.

Shanto debuted with 'Prem Chor' in 2019 and later worked in 'Piya Re' in 2021, 'Bubujaan' in 2023 and 'Anto Nagar' in 2024.

Actor Kaushani Mukhopadhyay, who starred opposite Shanto in 'Piya Re', said, "I got the deeply disturbing news late Monday night and have remained distressed ever since." She recalled that Shanto had extended all hospitality to her and other actors from India during the shoot at Chandpur and Dhaka for the film and not for once did she feel like an outsider in a foreign land.

"Since I was senior in the industry, Shanto was very respectful towards me and shared his ambition of making a significant impact in the industry," Mukhopadhyay said.

"I believe in the triumph of humanity and hope the situation will soon turn normal there," she said.

Shanto, who also dabbled in modelling, had essayed the role of young Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the film 'Tungiparar Miya Bhai' in 2021.

Filmmaker Raj Chakraborty said, "Any death, be it of a protesting student, a policeman, an actor, a producer or a political activist, is shocking. All of us have fond memories of working in Bangladesh. I am not merely saying this as a stakeholder of the film industry, but also as a human being and a citizen of India.

Actor-director Parambrata Chatterjee, who had worked on several projects in Bangladesh, was also appalled at the killings in the neighbouring country.

He denounced vandalizing statues of iconic figures during the turmoil there.

According to media reports, Shanto was lynched at Chandpur on Monday night along with his father Selim Khan, owner of a renowned Bangladeshi production house, who had financed films 'Tungi Parar Miya Bhai', 'Commando' and others.

Selim Khan was an expelled leader of the Awami League, the supporters of which have been facing attacks for the past several days.

Sheikh Hasina who was heading the Awami League government in the country resigned on Monday.

