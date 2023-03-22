Actor Gwyneth Paltrow Accused Of Skiing 'Out Of Control' In 2016 Crash Trial

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow in Utah court on the first day of hearing in the crash case. (AFP Photo)

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow appeared in court in the US state of Utah on Tuesday, where she is being sued for damages by a retired optometrist over a skiing accident in 2016. The lawsuit claims Ms Paltrow crashed into Terry Sanderson, "knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries". The actor has rejected the claim, with her lawyer calling Mr Sanderson's version of events "utter bull****", according to Sky News.

Her lawyer Steven Owens told the Park City court on the opening day that Mr Sanderson is "obsessed" with the lawsuit, and that the case was a "meritless claim of false allegation".

"Really kind of an offensive one. That she somehow left him an unconscious man and bolted? I can tell you, we believe it to be utter BS," said Owens.

The retired optometrist is suing Ms Paltrow for $300,000 (Rs 2.47 crore). Ms Paltrow says Mr Sanderson skied into her back, and is countersuing for a nominal $1 plus legal expenses.

The alleged collision occurred in February 2016 at Deer Valley, a glamorous ski resort above the swanky larger resort of Park City (Utah) in the Rocky Mountains, when the movie star allegedly skied "out of control" during a family holiday.

"Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow," Mr Sanderson's lawyers said.

But her legal team told jurors that Mr Sanderson, 76, was the one who crashed into her - a collision in which she sustained what they called a "full body blow".

Ms Paltrow's lawyer said Mr Sanderson is "blind in one eye" and suffers from "decreasing vision" in the other - suggesting poor eyesight was a reason for the crash.

Ms Paltrow is an Oscar-winning actress known for her roles in 'Shakespeare In Love' and Marvel's 'Iron Man' movies. She claimed that Mr Sanderson is overstating his injuries and trying to exploit her celebrity and wealth.

The actor sat silently beside her lawyer wearing a white turtleneck sweater as the proceedings began on Tuesday. She is expected to later take the stand in her own defense.

Ms Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk and children Moses and Apple are due to address the court.