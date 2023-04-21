Actor Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Charges To Be Dropped In 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting charges to be dropped, actor's lawyer said on Thursday.

Manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin over a fatal shooting on a movie set are to be dropped, his lawyer and sources to US media said Thursday, as newly appointed special prosecutors take over the case.

Baldwin was charged in January over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of the Western "Rust" in New Mexico in 2021, and pleaded not guilty.

He was holding a Colt .45 gun during rehearsals when it discharged, killing Hutchins.

"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," said attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro.

New Mexico prosecutors did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Hollywood entertainment media outlet Deadline said the charges were to be dropped without prejudice.

That means veteran New Mexico attorneys Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis, who were appointed as special prosecutors last month and are expected to continue investigating the incident, could file fresh charges down the line.

Director Joel Souza was wounded in the incident.

The criminal case against Baldwin has hit multiple legal potholes in the past few months.

Baldwin and the film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible on set for the weapon that killed Hutchins, were each charged with two alternative counts of voluntary manslaughter.

But a so-called "firearm enhancement" was dropped soon afterwards, due to an alleged technical error by prosecutors.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and the case's previous special prosecutor Andrea Reeb both stepped aside from overseeing the case against Baldwin.

Filming of "Rust" was due to resume this week at a new location in the northern US state of Montana.

