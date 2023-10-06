Iranian Activist Narges Mohammadi Wins Nobel Peace Prize

Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2023 for her fight against the oppression of women. She remains in jail as she is honoured with the award.

"The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPeacePrize to Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all," authorities announced.

She has been arrested 13 times, convicted five times and sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes, said the Nobel Prize website.

"Her brave struggle has come with tremendous personal costs," it said.

Ms Mohammadi is among the leading human rights activists in Iran, which is among the worst countries for women rights. Violent protests had broken out in the country after Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish woman, was killed in the custody of the morality police.

"She has campaigned for women's rights and the abolition of the death penalty," the website said.

The Nobel laureate is now serving multiple sentences at a prison in Tehran for charges that include spreading propaganda against the state, reports suggest.