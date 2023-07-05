Activist Greta Thunberg Charged Over Swedish Climate Protest

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been charged with disobeying police. (File)

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been charged with disobeying police during a June climate protest in southern Sweden, media reported Wednesday, most likely risking a fine.

The charge of "disobeying police order," has been levied against the 20-year-old activist after she refused police instructions to leave the scene of a protest in the southern city of Malmo in mid-June, according to the Sydsvenskan newspaper.

Ms Thunberg had joined the protest organised by environmental activist group "Ta tillbaka framtiden" (Reclaim the Future) as they attempted to block the entrance and exit to the Malmo harbour to protest the use of fossil fuel.

"We choose to not be bystanders, and instead physically stop the fossil fuel infrastructure. We are reclaiming the future," Greta Thunberg said in an Instagram post at the time.

The charge can at most lead to a six-month jail sentence, but prosecutor Charlotte Ottesen told Sydsvenskan it normally results in a fine.

A hearing at the Malmo district court has been scheduled for the end of July, the newspaper said.

Greta Thunberg was only 15 when she began her "School Strike for the Climate" in front of Sweden's parliament in Stockholm.

She and a small group of youths founded the Fridays for Future movement, which quickly became a global phenomenon.

In addition to her climate strikes, the young activist regularly lambasts governments and politicians for not properly addressing climate issues.

At the end of March, she condemned what she called an "unprecedented betrayal" from leaders after the publication of the latest report by the IPCC, the UN's climate advisory panel.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)