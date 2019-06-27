Action Against Politicians' Rule-Breaking Tweets: Twitter

"In the past, we've allowed certain tweets that violated our rules to remain on Twitter because they were in the public's interest, but it wasn't clear when and how we made those determinations," the company said in a blog post.

World | | Updated: June 27, 2019 22:37 IST
Action Against Politicians' Rule-Breaking Tweets: Twitter

Twitter introducing a new notice that will provide additional clarity


Washington: 

Twitter said on Thursday it would label and deprioritize tweets from politicians that break its rules - in a move that could affect the prodigious output of US President Donald Trump.

"To fix that, we're introducing a new notice that will provide additional clarity in these situations, and sharing more on when and why we'll use it."



