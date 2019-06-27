Action Against Politicians' Rule-Breaking Tweets: Twitter

Twitter introducing a new notice that will provide additional clarity

Twitter said on Thursday it would label and deprioritize tweets from politicians that break its rules - in a move that could affect the prodigious output of US President Donald Trump.

"In the past, we've allowed certain tweets that violated our rules to remain on Twitter because they were in the public's interest, but it wasn't clear when and how we made those determinations," the company said in a blog post.

"To fix that, we're introducing a new notice that will provide additional clarity in these situations, and sharing more on when and why we'll use it."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.