'Absolutely': Elon Musk On Increasing Character Limit On Twitter

Elon Musk sealed the $44 billion Twitter deal on Thursday.

On Sunday, Twitter's new chief Elon Musk indicated that the micro-blogging platform might soon increase or get rid of the character limit on the social media website.

Mr Musk has been making headlines ever since he sealed the $44 billion Twitter deal on Thursday. He has been making several changes in the organisation's structure. He even fired Twitter's chief executive Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and head of legal affairs Vijaya Gadde.

Now, amidst all this, responding to a user who asked if we could get rid of character limits, or at least greatly expand it, the "Chief Twit" said, "Absolutely".

Absolutely — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

Mr Musk further also added, "My most immediate takeaway from this novella of a thread is that Twitter is way overdue for long-form tweets!"

This comes after Mr Musk demanded an Edit button, and Twitter announced that it is working on such a feature that will allow users to correct errors in their tweets. It also comes after the Tesla and SpaceX CEO announced that the micro-blogging platform will revise its user verification process.

On Sunday, in a Tweet, Mr Musk said, "Whole verification process is being revamped right now". Separately, Reuters reported that Twitter is considering charging for the coveted blue check mark verifying the identity of its account holder. This means that users would have to subscribe to Twitter Blue at $4.99 a month or lose their "verified" badges if the project moves forward.

Moreover, the billionaire also requested that logged-out users visiting Twitter's site be redirected to Explore page which shows trending tweets.

Meanwhile, as per recent developments, Elon Musk has denied a New York Times report about laying off Twitter employees at a date earlier than November 1 to avoid stock grants due on the day. In a response to a Twitter user asking about the layoffs, Mr Musk tweeted: "This is false".