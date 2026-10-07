A World Between Orders: PM Modi To Headline NDTV World Summit 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will headline the NDTV World Summit 2026, which will be held in New Delhi on October 22 and 23. The two-day event will bring together world leaders, policymakers, business leaders, technology experts and other prominent voices.

The theme of this year's summit is "A World Between Orders" where the focus will be on how the world is changing and how countries are dealing with new challenges.

"The theme for this year reflects a reality that is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. The world today is negotiating the space in between a period in which inherited structures continue to matter, even as new centres of influence, new economic ambitions and new ideas of sovereignty begin to alter the terms on which the global system operates," according to a press statement released by NDTV.

PM Modi, who has also attended the previous two editions of the summit, will set the stage for the discussions. The talks will cover global strategy, geopolitics, business, economy, technology and several other key issues.

The summit will bring together prominent voices from different fields. These include Nepal's Federal Minister of Finance Dr Swarnim Wagle, Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra, Swami Sarvapriyananda, Minister and Spiritual Leader at the Vedanta Society of New York, Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath and futurist and AI specialist Mike Walsh.

"Together, they will bring perspectives spanning geopolitics and global strategy, monetary policy and the global economy, economics and enterprise, artificial intelligence and the future of work, spirituality and philosophy, and the increasingly consequential relationship between technology and humanity," the press release stated.

Here's What The Summit Will Focus On:

One of the sessions will focus on 'War in the time of AI - How Technology Is Rewriting The Battlefield'. The session will feature Gen David Petraeus, former CIA Director, Partner and Chairman of the KKR Global Institute and Chairman of KKR Middle East.

Futurist and AI specialist Mike Walsh will speak on 'The AI organisation - Who Works, Who leads, Who Decides?'. The session will look at "How AI Could Change The Way Organisations Work and Make Decisions.

Another session, “AI, Cybersecurity and New Contest For Power”, will feature Nicholas Butts, Director of AI and Cybersecurity Policy at Microsoft. Swami Sarvapriyananda, spiritual leader at the Vedanta Society, will speak on “Can Code Be Conscious? Rethinking The Mind In the Age of AI”.

Dr Swarnim Wagle, Federal Minister of Finance of Nepal, will speak on “Proximity to Prosperity - The India-Nepal Opportunity”. PM Modi will speak on “India's Place In The New World Order”.

The summit will also examine whether a more multipolar world can become more balanced without becoming more divided. It will as well look at India's place in a world where the existing order is changing and new centres of influence are emerging.

The NDTV World Summit has brought together important global voices in its previous editions. The last edition featured two sitting Prime Ministers and two former Prime Ministers - Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr Harini Amarasuriya, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott.