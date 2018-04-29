A Tumor Growing On Her Baby's Heart Forced This Pregnant Mom To Make A Terrifying Choice

Alysha Kellner reads to her daughter, Kora, at their home in Shoreview, Minnesota

Alysha, a high school Spanish teacher, and her husband, Ben, a mechanical designer, made the appointment and decided not to worry about it. Instead, they threw a party to celebrate the pregnancy at their house in Shoreview, Minnesota, north of St. Paul. The party featured a cake that held the secret of the baby's gender beneath its yellow and white icing. Alysha and Ben cut into it together, and everyone could see that the inside was pink. It was a girl.



Then came their visit with the specialist at the Midwest Fetal Care Center at Children's Hospital and Clinics of Minnesota, where they were blindsided by the news: Their baby had a fetal teratoma, a rare kind of tumor. And hers was an even rarer type that is called a pericardial teratoma because it is found on the heart.