A Parking Spot In This City Costs At Least Rs 6 Crore

These Robo-parking garages provide absolute privacy (Representational Image: Unsplash)

Parking is quite a challenge in metro cities. Now, futuristic parking spaces hidden deep below some of New York's luxurious apartment buildings can cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars, reported CNBC.

If you want to secure a parking spot in these VIP spaces, then the prices of parking spots range from $450,000 to $5,90,000.

However, these parking spots are only accessible to residents of buildings. One parking space, connected to a $16 million -apartment, sold for $750,000 (Rs 6,12,69,183).

The news website found buildings in Manhattan offering spots for sale inside a Robo-parking garage. The first is located in NYC's Gramercy Park which offers 24 automated parking spots. The German-made self-parking system can lift and shuffle cars.

Not just that the cars also deliver cars automatically. All you need to do is swipe RFID tags and the car will be delivered in about 2 minutes and 15 seconds.

"The car is turned for you by the robot," Lori Alf, a resident told CNBC.

"As crazy as it may sound, $300,000 for a residential parking spot is considered a reasonable price in New York City," said Senada Adzem, a Florida-based real estate broker at Douglas Elliman.

"The overall lack of parking in the city, an ongoing problem with no end in sight, will only escalate such pricing," said Adzem added.

These Robo-parking garages provide absolute privacy. These plush properties house celebrity residents. "They liked the idea that you didn't have to engage with a valet or an attendant, or that anyone couldn't come in right behind you," listing agent Julie Pham told CNBC.

According to a Bloomberg report, car ownership in NYC rose a whopping 224 per cent last year as Covid infection fears compelled citizens to ditch the subway.