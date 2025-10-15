A Look At The Hostages Left In Gaza, By Numbers

Israelis on Monday celebrated the return of the last 20 living hostages who were held in Gaza under the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. Over the next two days, Hamas said it also released bodies of eight hostages. However, the Israeli military said Wednesday one of the bodies released was not that of a hostage.

Palestinians rejoiced at Israel's release of some 2,000 prisoners and detainees as part of the ceasefire's first part.

Hamas-led fighters killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 251 hostages in the October 7, 2023 attack. The ensuing war has killed more than 67,600 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children, Gaza's Health Ministry said Saturday.

The ministry doesn't distinguish between civilians and combatants. The ministry, which is part of the Hamas-run government, maintains detailed casualty records that are seen as generally reliable by UN agencies and independent experts.

Here Are Details On The Hostages:

Total hostages taken during October 7 attack: 251

Hostages taken before the October 7 attack: Four (two who entered Gaza in 2014 and 2015 and the bodies of two soldiers killed in the 2014 war)

Living hostages released in exchanges or other deals: 160

Bodies of hostages released in deals: 15

Bodies of hostages retrieved by Israeli forces: 51

Hostages rescued alive: Eight

Bodies of hostages still in captivity: 21

Non-Israeli whose bodies are still in Gaza: 3 (including 2 Thai nationals and 1 Tanzanian)