'A Kangaroo Court': Trump Slams US Congress Probe Into Capitol Hill Riots

Americans showed up in Washington on January 6, 2021, to hold elected officials accountable, Trump said

Former US president Donald Trump on Monday decried the congressional probe into the riot by his supporters last year at the US Capitol as a "mockery of justice".

In a rambling, 12-page missive, Trump said that instead of focusing on the country's larger problems, the Democratic-led panel was "a Kangaroo Court, hoping to distract the American people from the great pain they are experiencing."

"The truth is that Americans showed up in Washington, DC in massive numbers... on January 6th, 2021, to hold their elected officials accountable for the obvious signs of criminal activity throughout the Election," Trump added.

