'A Donkey Remains A Donkey': Imran Khan's Comments Go Viral

Imran Khan during the recording of the podcast.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is again in the news, but for the wrong reason. Clips of his podcast recording are being circulated online in which he is describing his life in the United Kingdom, but a particular phrase has caught the attention of the internet.

“I was very welcome in the UK but I never considered it my home. I was always a Pakistani first. A donkey doesn't turn into a zebra just because you paint stripes on it. A donkey remains a donkey," Mr Khan is heard saying in the now viral clip.

Watch the viral video clip below:

It is a part of a podcast with Pakistan-based content creator Junaid Akram. He moved from Dubai to Pakistan and also runs an Instagram handle by the name ganjiswag.

Other content creators Muzammil Hassan and Talha were also part of the podcast.

The full video has been uploaded on Mr Khan's official YouTue Channel.

Mr Khan was removed as the prime minister on April 10 through a no-confidence vote moved by the Opposition in the National Assembly, becoming the first Pakistani premier to be ousted by Parliament in the coup-prone country. The vote was held past midnight after days of drama.

Opposition parties cobbled up a coalition together, naming Shehbaz Sharif as the news Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The cricketer-turned-politician has repeatedly alleged that his political opponents colluded with the US to bring about regime in Pakistan. But he provided no credible evidence of this and Washington has strongly denied any foreign interference.

Mr Khan has demanded early polls, but the country's Election Commission said it cannot hold general elections before May 2023.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has vowed to protest on streets till the time elections are held.