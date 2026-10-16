99-Year-Old UK Woman's Rs 9 Crore Fortune Taken By Nurse Who Called Her 'Nana'

A nurse in the United Kingdom has been struck off the professional register after a tribunal found that she exploited a vulnerable 99-year-old woman to obtain money and property worth around 770,000 pounds (Rs 9.6 crore). Rebecca Burwood, a former deputy manager at Bryn Yr Haul Care Home in Flintshire, Wales, allegedly used the woman's money for personal expenses, including a car, a campervan and home improvements. Reports also linked the case to spending on cosmetic surgery.

According to a report by The Independent, the tribunal heard that the woman became vulnerable after suffering a fall in 2017. Burwood reportedly developed a close relationship with her and referred to her as her "nana".

The tribunal found that Burwood obtained around 370,000 Pounds from the woman over five years. The total amount involved, including the woman's house valued at 400,000 Pounds (Rs 5 Crore), was estimated at 770,000 pounds (Rs 9.6 crore).

Burwood allegedly persuaded the elderly woman to transfer ownership of her house into her name. The woman later moved into the care home in 2018.

The tribunal heard that the money was used for various expenses, including household improvements, bills and vehicles. Burwood reportedly claimed that a home extension would allow the woman to live with her if another pandemic lockdown occurred.

The case came to light in March 2023, when the woman's bank raised concerns about large cash withdrawals and contacted North Wales Police. Further concerns were later raised by another nurse, who reportedly overheard Burwood discussing money and asking the woman to sign documents.

Although the woman initially expressed a desire to protect their friendship, the matter was referred to the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

The tribunal concluded that Burwood had exploited the woman's loneliness, vulnerability and trust for financial gain. It described her conduct as serious misconduct and ordered her removal from the nursing register, preventing her from practising as a nurse in the UK.

The elderly woman has since died.