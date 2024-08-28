92 US Citizens Banned From Entering Russia: Report

Names of reporters were also included in the list. (Representational)

Russia said Wednesday it had banned another 92 US citizens from entering its territory, listing names of reporters from the Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Washington Post.

The foreign ministry said in a statement it was responding to sanctions against Russian figures in the United States. It was not possible to immediately verify whether all those listed held US nationality.

