90-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor, Who Was Shot At Bondi Beach Last Year, Dies

A 90-year-old woman who was seriously injured during the Bondi Beach shooting has died in hospital nearly a year after the attack, authorities said on Friday.

Eva Geller was among dozens of people wounded when two gunmen opened fire on a crowd at a Jewish holiday celebration at the Sydney beach on December 14 last year.

Geller, a Holocaust survivor, had since been "in and out of hospital" as a result of her injuries, public broadcaster ABC reported.

She died in a Sydney hospital overnight.

Police said in a statement they were aware of the death.

"Police are now awaiting further advice and are working with the office of the coroner," New South Wales police said.

A total of 15 people were killed in the mass shooting, Australia's deadliest in decades.

Police say the alleged gunmen, Sajid Akram and his son Naveed Akram, were inspired by Islamic State.

Police shot dead Sajid Akram at the scene, while Naveed Akram, who was also shot but survived, is currently facing charges including 15 counts of murder and a terror offence.

A government-backed inquiry into antisemitism called in the wake of the attack is also due to hand down its findings on December 18.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he was saddened to hear of Geller's death.

"Almost a year on, the devastation of that awful day continues to cause pain for families and today we recognise that more than ever.

"We are wrapping our arms around Eva's family, friends and the Jewish community at this very sad time."

Geller's funeral was scheduled to take place next week, ABC reported.

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