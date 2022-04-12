9-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter To Mother Killed In Russian Invasion

The girl wrote the letter after her mother was killed in the Russian invasion.

In a heart-breaking letter to her dead mother, a nine-year-old Ukrainian girl has promised to be good so she can meet her in heaven. Galia, from Borodyanka in Ukraine, wrote the letter after her mother was killed in the Russian invasion. A photo of the letter was shared on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, the adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Mr Gerashchenko captioned the tweet, “Here's the letter from a 9-year-old girl to her mom who died in #Borodianka. "Mom! You're the best mom in the whole world. I'll never forget you. I wish you'll get to Heaven and be happy there. I'll do my best to be a good person and get into Heaven too. See you in Heaven! Galia xx.”

According to a report in The Sun, in the letter, the girl also thanked her mother “for the best nine years of my life”. She said she owed her mother a debt of gratitude for her childhood.

The invasion, described by President Putin as a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine, has sparked outrage and criticism worldwide. The West has imposed a slew of sanctions to pinch Russia's economy.