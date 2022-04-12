9-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter To Mother Killed In Russian Invasion

In a handwritten note, the girl wrote that she will meet her mother in heaven.

9-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter To Mother Killed In Russian Invasion

The girl wrote the letter after her mother was killed in the Russian invasion.

In a heart-breaking letter to her dead mother, a nine-year-old Ukrainian girl has promised to be good so she can meet her in heaven. Galia, from Borodyanka in Ukraine, wrote the letter after her mother was killed in the Russian invasion. A photo of the letter was shared on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, the adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Mr Gerashchenko captioned the tweet, “Here's the letter from a 9-year-old girl to her mom who died in #Borodianka. "Mom! You're the best mom in the whole world. I'll never forget you. I wish you'll get to Heaven and be happy there. I'll do my best to be a good person and get into Heaven too. See you in Heaven! Galia xx.”

According to a report in The Sun, in the letter, the girl also thanked her mother “for the best nine years of my life”. She said she owed her mother a debt of gratitude for her childhood.

The letter left many social media users teary-eyed.

Targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, one user wrote, “This poor baby. I wish her the very best. God be with her. Very heartbreaking. The results of how many families and lives are destroyed for one man's desire.”

Another user said that the letter “made his eyes well up”

“I am not able to read this letter calmly, because I am torn by two unimaginable feelings at the same time: enormous regret and empathy towards this terribly experienced child and a bottomless hatred towards the perpetrators, whom I would not find a shadow of human feelings for,” a person wrote in Russian.

One user felt that people must do all they can to help this child. “It (help) should not be limited with a tweet, just do whatever you can do for her education and all,” read the post.

Many questioned why countries go to war.

The invasion, described by President Putin as a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine, has sparked outrage and criticism worldwide. The West has imposed a slew of sanctions to pinch Russia's economy.

Also Read

.