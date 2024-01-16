9/11 Conspiracy To H-1B Visa Remarks: 5 Controversial V Ramaswamy Moments

Vivek Ramaswamy was born to immigrants from Kerala.

Indian-American millionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, who sought to disrupt the 2024 presidential race, announced today that he would be suspending his campaign and endorsing Donald Trump after finishing a distant fourth in the Iowa caucuses.

Mr Ramaswamy, known for his controversial statements, has had several noteworthy moments that have sparked debates and discussions.

Here are five such controversial incidents:

Comments on the Israel-Hamas Conflict

Ramaswamy's remarks on the Israel-Hamas conflict stirred controversy, as he urged Israel to use all its might to eliminate Hamas from the region.

His suggestion of displaying the heads of Hamas leaders on stakes along the Gaza border sparked a huge row.

"I'll personally hope for a successful in-and-out operation, and would love nothing more than for the IDF to put the heads of the top 100 Hamas leaders on stakes and line them up on the Israel-Gaza border as a sign," he said.

Clash with Nikki Haley

One of the most memorable moments came during the third Republican presidential debate when Mr Ramaswamy and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, herself of Indian origin, engaged in a heated exchange.

The disagreement revolved around Ramaswamy's comments about Haley's daughter's TikTok activity and his stance on banning the Chinese-owned social media application. The exchange, marked by personal jabs and name-calling, left an indelible mark on the debate stage.

"Every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber," Ms Haley told Mr Ramaswamy.

Religious Affiliation Questioned

Mr Ramaswamy faced scrutiny about his Hindu faith during an event. An Iowa voter questioned whether his religion aligned with the values on which the country was founded. In response, Mr Ramaswamy asserted his Hindu identity and emphasised the shared values between Hinduism and Christianity.

"I am a Hindu. I won't fake my identity. Hinduism and Christianity share the same value set in common," he said.

Comments on 9/11 Attacks

Mr Ramaswamy faced condemnation from several quarters for his conspiracy-laced comments on the 9/11 attacks on the twin towers of the World Trade Centre in New York.

"I think it is legitimate to say how many police, how many federal agents, were on the planes that hit the Twin Towers," Mr Ramaswamy said. "Maybe the answer is zero. It probably is zero for all I know, right? I have no reason to think it was anything other than zero. But if we're doing a comprehensive assessment of what happened on 9/11, we have a 9/11 commission, absolutely that should be an answer the public knows the answer to."

Position on H-1B Visa Program

Expressing a strong stance on immigration issues, Mr Ramaswamy labeled the H-1B visa program as "indentured servitude" and vowed to overhaul the lottery-based system.

He advocated for a meritocratic admission process, signaling a potential shift in immigration policies that could have significant implications for technology companies and foreign workers.