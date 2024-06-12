8 Killed In Russian Strike On Zelensky's Hometown In Ukraine

Kryvyi Rig has been targeted by Russian forces throughout the invasion (Representational)

A Russian strike on President Volodymyr Zelensky's home town in southern Ukraine on Wednesday killed eight people and wounded nearly two dozen more, officials said.

The Ukrainian leader posted video footage from the scene of the attack in Kryvyi Rig showing rescue workers scouring debris for survivors, with smoke billowing from a destroyed building.

"The death count has risen to eight people. At least 21 people were wounded, including two children. Another four people are missing," Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said on social media.

Zelensky in his post called on Ukraine's allies to step up deliveries of sophisticated aerial batteries to ward off Russian aerial attacks.

"Modern air defence systems can provide maximum protection for people, our cities and our positions. And we need them as much as possible," he wrote.

Kryvyi Rig, which had a pre-war population of around 635,000, has been targeted by Russian forces throughout the invasion, launched by the Kremlin in February 2022.

It lies in the industrial Dnipropetrovsk region where officials said three civilians, including a 13-year-old boy, had been wounded in a Russian drone attack overnight.

