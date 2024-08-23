8 Killed As Russia Strikes Ukraine Again, Say Authorities

Ukraine is evacuating civilians from Pokrovsk where officials say some 50,000 live (File)

Russian strikes killed eight civilians across Ukraine, regional authorities announced Friday, over two years and a half since Russia invaded its neighbour.

Attacks killed two in the northeastern Sumy region, the national police said.

Further to the east, in the Kharkiv region bordering Russia, two civilians died in an attack, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said.

Rescuers also removed a body from the rubble from another attack that took place earlier this week, Synegubov said.

Donetsk governor Vadym Filashkin reported another death in an attack on the region.

Moscow has pushed on with its offensive in the Donetsk region even as it tries to fight off a Ukrainian counter-assault into its own Kursk border region.

Ukraine is evacuating civilians from the city of Pokrovsk and its surrounding areas, about 10 kilometres (six miles) from the fighting, where officials say some 50,000 still live.

And in the southern city of Kherson, which was liberated in autumn 2022 but remains within reach of Russian weapons, two people died and five were wounded, according to governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

