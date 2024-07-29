8 Including Children Wounded In 'Horrendous' England Knife Attack

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the incident "horrendous and deeply shocking" (Representational)

A knife attack in northern England on Monday wounded at least eight people, reportedly including children, emergency services said.

Police said armed officers detained a man and seized a knife after being called to a property in Southport, near Liverpool in northwest England.

"There are a number of reported casualties," police said in a statement.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said it had "treated eight patients with stab injuries who have been taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby hospital."

Alder Hey Children's Hospital said: "We can confirm that the trust has declared a major incident."

Local business owner Colin Parry, one of the people who called police, told the domestic Press Association news agency that he believed several "young girls" had been stabbed.

Bare Varathan, who owns a local shop, told PA he saw "seven to 10 kids" who were "injured, bleeding", adding that he saw they had been stabbed.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the incident "horrendous and deeply shocking," adding on X, formerly called Twitter, that "my thoughts are with all those affected".

The area where the incident took place is located in a quiet, leafy neighbourhood of residential streets.

Some residents who were allowed to come out from the police cordon sealing it off looked visibly shocked, according to an AFP reporter at the scene.

One man who lives in an adjoining street and did not wish to be named told AFP: "It's not what you expect to see in Southport."

