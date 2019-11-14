70-Year-Old Dies After Getting Hit By Brick In Hong Kong Clashes

Hong Kong pro-and anti-government protesters clashes have escalated further.

A 70-year-old Hong Kong man has died after he was hit by a brick during clashes between pro- and anti-government protesters, a hospital said Friday, the second person to die in a week of worsening violence.

"The patient's situation continuously deteriorated. He passed away" late on Thursday, a spokesperson for Hong Kong's Prince of Wales hospital said in a statement.

