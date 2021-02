Quake occured near the epicentre of a 2011 quake which triggered a towering tsunami (Representational)

A strong 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck late Saturday off the eastern coast of Japan but no tsunami warning was issued, US and Japanese authorities said.

The USGS said the quake occurred at a depth of 54 kilometres (33 miles) in the Pacific, off Fukushima -- near the epicentre of a 2011 killer quake which triggered a towering tsunami and killed more than 18,000.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)