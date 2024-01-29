7 Killed As Small Plane Crashes In Brazil

Officials found seven dead victims who were on board the aircraft (Representational)

Seven people were killed Sunday in Brazil's southeast Minas Gerais state when the small plane they were travelling in crashed, authorities said.

After leaving Campinas, in neighboring Sao Paulo state, the single-engine plane apparently broke up mid-air and crashed at around 10:30 am (1330 GMT) in the mining town of Itapeva, firefighters told the news agency AFP.

Firefighters "found seven dead victims (who were) on board the aircraft," the department said in an updated statement. It had announced earlier that three bodies had been found.

Images taken by locals -- which show the wreckage of the plane shortly after falling on the side of a hill covered with grass and trees, circulated on social networks and Brazilian media.

