17 Killed, 30 Injured In Powerful Blast In Pak's Northwest

A powerful bomb blast ripped through a busy market outside a religious seminary in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, killing at least 17 people and over 30 others, officials said.

World | | Updated: November 23, 2018 12:50 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
17 Killed, 30 Injured In Powerful Blast In Pak's Northwest

The explosive material was planted in the Friday Market in Aurakzai district. (Representational image)

Peshawar: 

A powerful bomb blast ripped through a busy market outside a religious seminary in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, killing at least 17 people and over 30 others, officials said.

The explosive material was planted in the Friday Market (Juma Bazar) in Aurakzai tribal district's Kalaya area.

At least 17 people were killed while more than 30 others injured, Geo news quoted district administration officials as saying.

The blast occurred outside the door of a religious seminary, it said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

PakistanKhyber Pakhtunkhwa

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Guru Nanak GurpurabEncounter in AnantnagLive TVSRM UniversityTamil NewsHOP LiveJohn Allen ChauLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRedmi Note 6 ProErtigaRealme U1Black Friday

................................ Advertisement ................................