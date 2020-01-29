7.7 Magnitude Quake Strikes Caribbean Off Jamaica, 'Hazardous' Tsunami Waves Possible

Hazardous tsunami waves possible for coasts: Hawaii Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (Representational)

A major 7.7 magnitude quake struck Tuesday in the Caribbean northwest of Jamaica, the US Geological Survey reported, raising the risk of tsunami waves in the region.

The US agency said the quake hit at a depth of 10 kilometers, at 1910 GMT -- 125 kilometers northwest of Lucea, Jamaica.

The Kingston-based Jamaica Observer newspaper said the quake was felt across much of the island, lasting for several seconds.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii said that based on preliminary readings, "hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 kilometers of the earthquake epicenter."