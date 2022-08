Taiwan said it condemns China for "deliberately crossing the median line of the strait".(File)

Taipei's military said 68 Chinese fighter jets and 13 warships crossed the "median line" that runs down the Taiwan Strait during Friday's military drills by Beijing's forces.

"(We) condemn the communist military for deliberately crossing the median line of the strait and harassing the sea and air around Taiwan," the defence ministry said in its latest statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)