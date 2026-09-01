66% Indian-Americans Prefer Democrats Over Trump Ahead Of Mid-Term Elections: Survey

US President Donald Trump appears to be losing support among Indian-American voters, according to a new survey. The survey shows that Democrats are leading among Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) voters ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The Asian American Voter Survey (AAVS) has been conducted during election years since 2014 to study the views and voting plans of AAPI voters. For the 2026 survey, researchers used a national voter file and additional data to identify likely Asian American voters and their ethnic backgrounds. The survey included 2,066 AAPI voters, including 1,896 Asian Americans and 170 Pacific Islanders.

The survey found that 66% of Asian Indian voters prefer the Democratic candidate in Senate races. The AAPI voters also showed 60% support for Democratic candidates for the US Senate, compared with 24% for Republicans. In House races, 64% prefer Democrats, while 22% back Republicans.

Democrats have a clear lead among AAPI voters in both Senate and House races. For the Senate, 60% prefer Democratic candidates and 24% prefer Republican candidates. For the House, 64% prefer Democrats, compared with 22% for Republicans. Among Asian Indian voters, 66% support the Democratic Senate candidate.

The findings are important as the AAPI voting population continues to grow in the US. There are around 16 million eligible AAPI voters in 2026, including 1.6 million people who became eligible since 2022.

Why Indian-American voters are choosing Democrats for mid-term

The cost of living and inflation are the biggest issue for Asian American voters. About 90% said it is extremely important when deciding how to vote. Among Pacific Islanders, the figure was 89%. About 44% said Democrats would do a better job dealing with the cost of living and inflation, compared with 18% who chose Republicans.

Health care was another major concern, with 82% calling it very or extremely important. Jobs and unemployment and Social Security and Medicare were each at 80%. Education was important to 79% of voters, while crime and public safety and war and foreign policy were each at 78%.

Other issues included racism and hate crimes (73%), immigration (68%), and abortion and reproductive rights (61%).

The Polymarket prediction shows that Democrats currently have a 51% chance of winning both the US Senate and House in the 2026 midterm elections. It also gives a 36% chance to Republicans winning the Senate while Democrats win the House.

It also shows that the chances of a Democratic win have gone up over the past month. The prediction market has seen about $8.96 million in bets.



