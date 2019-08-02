65-Year-Old Woman Shot By Stun Gun After Refusing Police Ticket

A 65-year-old woman was shot with a stun gun by police after she refused to sign a traffic ticket, drove away and tried to resist arrest when stopped again. Body camera footage released by Oklahoma authorities shows the incident unfolding in Cashion County.

According to NBC News, the incident occurred when a police officer asked the woman, identified as Debra Hamil, to sign an $80 ticket for a broken taillight.

"I don't think that I deserve to pay $80 for something that is fixable and I can fix it," Ms Hamil is heard saying in the video.

After repeatedly refusing to exit the vehicle at Police Officer Missinne's insistence, she rolls up her window and drives away, prompting a police chase. The chase last four or five minutes before she was pulled up again.

Ms Hamil is then seen on video resisting arrest and kicking the officer, leading him to deploy his stun gun on her.

KHQ reports that she was charged with a felony for assault on a police officer as well as a misdemeanor for resisting arrest.

