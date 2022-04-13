62-Year-Old 'Person Of Interest' In New York Shooting: 10 Developments

New York police said they have launched a manhunt for Frank R James, 62, in connection with the shooting incident in Brooklyn. Police described the "person-in-interest" as a dark-skinned male, who was wearing a neon-orange vest and a grey-coloured sweatshirt.

The gunman wore a gas mask before setting off two smoke bombs that dispensed smoke throughout the subway car. He then shot multiple passengers as the train pulled into the 36th Street station

In addition to the 10 gunshot victims, 13 others were injured as they tried to get out of the station or suffered smoke inhalation, according to officials.

Later at the scene, investigators found a Glock handgun, three extended magazines, two detonated smoke grenades, two non-detonated smoke grenades and a hatchet.

Police said the incident in Brooklyn was not being investigated as an act of terrorism, with no indication of a motive at this stage. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Verified video footage posted on social media showed the train pulling into the 36th Street station, and smoke billowing out the doors as passengers rushed off, some apparently injured.

President Joe Biden, addressing the incident during a trip to Iowa, paid tribute to the first responders and civilians who "didn't hesitate to help their fellow passengers," and said his team was in close contact with New York officials.

The incident came just a day after President Biden announced new gun control measures, increasing restrictions on so-called "ghost guns," the difficult-to-trace weapons that can be assembled at home.

Mass casualty shootings happen with relative frequency in the United States, where firearms are involved in approximately 40,000 deaths a year, including suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive website.