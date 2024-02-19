60-Year-Old 'French Spiderman' Climbs Mountain Without Safety Gear

Alain Robert began climbing in 1975, training on the cliffs near his hometown.

A 60-year-old man has caught the internet's attention with his daredevil act of climbing up on a mountain without the safety equipment. Alain Robert, who is a French Rock climber, goes by the name “French Spiderman” of “The Human Spider” due to his exploits.

Mr Robert made the “impossible possible” by attempting solo climbing in the Verdon Gorge Canyon in France.

The French rock climber on Monday dropped a video of his courageous act on his official Instagram page.

The clip begins by showing Mr Robert standing midway through his mountain climbing.

Simply dressed in a red sleeveless T-shirt and a black trouser, Mr Robert can be seen not using any safety gear.

The text on the clip reads, “Making the impossible possible at 60, still free soloing in Verdon”.

The video shows him climbing the mountain by stepping into the narrow holes at varied distances.

Both his hands and feet are taking support of those holes to step up the mountain.

He shared the video along with a note, wherein he claimed that “climbing free solo” is not a sport for him, but is equivalent to “a life path.”

Sharing the clip, he wrote, “At 60 years I'm still continuing to think the same way as when I was younger and I'm still trying to make the impossible possible. Climbing free solo has always been a big part of my life. Something like a life path and not really a sport. A sort of philosophy narrowly linked with courage.”

Take a look at the video here:

Alain Robert began climbing in 1975. It all started with training on the cliffs near his hometown of Valence in southern France.

Mr Robert doesn't limit himself to only mountains. In fact, he has climbed up the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa twice.

In addition, Mr Robert back in 2015, broke the world record after he climbed 121 buildings and earned a position in the Guinness World Records (GWR) archives.

Last year, the “French Spiderman” called for peace between Israel and Palestine, by scaling the 220-meter-high Hekla Tower in Paris' business district.

In a conversation with the news agency Reuters, he said, “Today, I am climbing in support of peace. I'm trying not to pick a side, for Palestine or for Israel, but in my opinion, there is one urgent and important thing to do, which is to hear each other out and sign peace accords that are long-lasting, so that Palestine and Israel can both get what they want.”