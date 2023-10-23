French 'Spiderman' Climbs Paris Tower, Appeals For Peace Amid Israel-Hamas War

Alain Robert, the "French Spiderman", climbed the 220-meter-high Hekla Tower in Paris

Alain Robert, known as the "French Spiderman", called for peace between Israel and the Palestinians by scaling the 220-meter-high Hekla Tower in Paris' business district on Sunday.

"Today, I am climbing in support of peace. I'm trying not to pick a side, for Palestine or for Israel, but in my opinion, there is one urgent and important thing to do, which is to hear each other out and sign peace accords that are long-lasting, so that Palestine and Israel can both get what they want,” he told the news agency Reuters.

Mr Robert expressed that the Israel-Palestine conflict, lasting for more than 70 years, needs to stop, and solutions must be found. He called on world leaders to sit down and work out peace agreements that benefit both countries, emphasising that promoting violence and conflict leads to no positive outcome.

"They need to decide something once and for all. Otherwise, you know, we are on the verge of - and real this time - a World War Three, because if the Muslim countries start attacking Israel, it will be horrible,” he said.

Mr Robert stresses that the issue is less about determining who is right or wrong and more about finding peaceful solutions. “There are countries sending billions of dollars for arming people to kill other people. So it just doesn't work this way,” he added.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas, which began on October 7 after a surprise attack by the Palestinian group, has tragically resulted in over 6,100 lives lost. The Israeli army has announced its intention to increase its attacks against Hamas in Gaza.