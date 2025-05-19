Indian Climber Dies On Nepal's Mount Lhotse, World's 4th Tallest Peak

An Indian climber and another from Romania died on Nepal's Mount Lhotse, the world's fourth-tallest peak, hiking officials said on Monday, taking the season's death rate to at least eight.

Rakesh Kumar, 39, from India, died on Sunday while descending from the 8,516 m (27,940 ft) mountain's summit, said Mohan Lamsal of Makalu Adventure, the Nepali company that organised his climb.

"He was coming down from the 8,000 metre (26,246 ft) high fourth camp when he suddenly collapsed," Lamsal told Reuters. "Efforts to revive him by his Sherpa guide failed."

Romania's Barna Zsolt Vago, 48, died the same day when he was going up to the Lhotse peak, according to Rajan Bhattarai of his Himalayan Guides company.

Further details of the incidents were not available.

Several people die during the March-May climbing season in Nepal every year.

At least eight people have died on the Himalayas in Nepal, including two on Mount Everest during the current climbing season that ends this month.

