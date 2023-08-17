6-Year-Old Dead After A 9-Year-Old Boy Shot Him With A Gun In Florida Home

There is no indication of criminal violence and one has been charged with a crime.

A 9-year-old boy fatally shot a 6-year-old in the head this week in Florida. The 9-year-old boy got hold of a gun inside a Florida home, authorities told CNN.

The younger child was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko said in a news conference.

Mr Stronko said that an adult at home has been questioned by authorities. There is no indication of criminal violence and one has been charged with a crime.

It was not immediately known whether the firearm was kept under a secured lock or if it was easily seen and reachable.

According to CNN, it is unclear what the relationship between the two boys and their relationship with the adult at home is. However, the authorities will not release that information as per Marsy's Law- a law on privacy and protection.

Earlier, a pregnant woman in the United States died after she was accidentally shot by her 2-year-old son. The boy fatally shot the 31-year-old mother and the unborn child after he got a hold of his father's handgun from a drawer.