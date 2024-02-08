6 Security Personnel Killed In Attacks In Pakistan

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attacks. (Representational)

At least six security personnel were killed and seven others injured on Thursday in two separate attacks by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's restive Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, officials said.

In the first incident, unidentified gunmen set off a bomb and then opened fire at a vehicle of security personnel deployed for election security in the restive Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan.

According to police, the vehicle of security was stationed in the jurisdiction of Kalachi police station in Dera Ismail Khan.

Four police officials were killed in the attack, they said.

No group or individual claimed responsibility for the attack but the area is a former stronghold of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. The group carried out multiple attacks targeting security forces in recent years.

Indiscriminate shooting was reported in the area after the bomb attack.

The bodies of the victims of the attack and the injured were shifted to the hospital.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

The attack happened a day after at least 30 people were killed in twin terror attacks in the restive Balochistan province.

Interim KP Chief Minister Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain Shah condemned the attack, saying such incidents would not deter police from performing their duties.

In a separate incident, two Levies and police personnel were killed in Balochistan's Kharan when their vehicle hit a landmine en route to a polling station.

The official said seven security personnel were injured in the incident. Those in critical condition have been moved to Quetta.

No group or individual claimed responsibility for the attack.

