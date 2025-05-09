Advertisement

6 Military Personnel Dead In Sri Lanka Helicopter Crash

A military helicopter crashed into a reservoir in Sri Lanka on Friday, killing six armed forces personnel.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
6 Military Personnel Dead In Sri Lanka Helicopter Crash
Among the dead are two Air Force and four special forces soldiers.
Colombo:

A military helicopter crashed into a reservoir in Sri Lanka on Friday, killing six armed forces personnel.

Sri Lanka Air Force Bell 212 crashed into the reservoir in the north central region of Maduru Oya, the Ministry of Defence said.

The helicopter was on the way for a demonstration at a passing out parade of the Army's Special Forces brigade.

Among the dead are two Air Force and four special forces soldiers.

Sri Lanka Air Force said a nine-member panel has been appointed to probe the crash.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Sri Lanka Air Force Bell 212, Sri Lanka Air Force, Sri Lanka
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com